Photronics (PLAB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Photronics PLAB reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.36% and decreasing 14.8% year over year.



Revenues of $217 million inched down 5% year over year and up 0.3% sequentially. The year-over-year decline was caused by the impact of the Taiwan earthquake and the Chinese New Year holiday.



The earthquake also resulted in a sales decline of approximately $3 million due to production downtime and losses in inventory across the IC and FPD segments.

Quarter Details

Integrated Circuit revenues increased 2% sequentially but declined 4% year over year to $160.9 million.

The upside was primarily driven by the higher demand in the IC mainstream sales due to market share gains. However, High-end IC sales declined, primarily due to lower demand in the United States, which affected overall IC revenues.



FPD revenues declined 10% year over year to $56.1 million. Sequentially, revenues fell 5%. Foreign exchange headwinds caused the downside in the FPD segment.



Second-quarter fiscal 2024 gross margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 36.5%.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 50 bps year over year to 2%. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 100 bps year over year to 8.8%.



Operating income was $56.1 million, down 16.4% year over year. Operating margin contracted 340 bps year over year to 25.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 28, 2024, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $559.9 million, compared with $521.5 million as of Jan 28, 2024.



For the second quarter, total debt was 21.8 million compared with $23.4 million in the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operating activities was $76.5 million and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $20 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenues between $221 million and $229 million.



Earnings are expected between 53 cents and 59 cents per share.

