Photronics (PLAB) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from the latest reported closing price of 29.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 65,952K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,222K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 21.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,560K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 46.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 55.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,429K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 17.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,408K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Photronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

