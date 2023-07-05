Photronics (PLAB) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 24.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from the latest reported closing price of 25.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 64,184K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,490K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,931K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,527K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,313K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 5.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,303K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Photronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.