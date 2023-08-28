Photronics (PLAB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed at $22.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 14.11% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.96%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

