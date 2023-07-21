Photronics (PLAB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB) closed at $25.33, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 1.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Photronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.52.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.