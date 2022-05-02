Photronics (PLAB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $15.26, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 9.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 16.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Photronics is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $192.55 million, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $777.9 million, which would represent changes of +67.42% and +17.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Photronics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Photronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.5.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.