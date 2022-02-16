Photronics (PLAB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB) closed at $18.96, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.65 million, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $753 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.07% and +13.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Photronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.