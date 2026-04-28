A Photronics (PLAB) Insider Sold 4,556 Shares for $213,000

Key Points

4,556 shares of Common Stock were sold for a transaction value of approximately $213,000 on April 17, 2026.

This sale represented 14.40% of Zhang's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 31,635 to 27,079 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect or derivative securities were reported in this filing.

Zhang retains 27,079 shares of Common Stock (direct); this sale continues a pattern of net selling as direct capacity declines.

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Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Corporate Controller Rui Zhang of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) sold 4,556 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $213,000 on April 17, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 4,556 Open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value $213,000 Based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($46.70) Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,079 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.3 million Based on April 17, 2026 market close ($48.38)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($46.70); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026, market close ($48.38).

Key questions

What proportion of Zhang's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

This sale represented 14.40% of direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct share count from 31,635 to 27,079.

This sale represented 14.40% of direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct share count from 31,635 to 27,079. How does this transaction fit within Zhang's recent trading cadence?

Since Jan. 27, 2026, Zhang has made two open-market sales, net selling 6,308 shares and reducing direct ownership by 18.89% over this period, with trade sizes increasing as capacity declined.

Since Jan. 27, 2026, Zhang has made two open-market sales, net selling 6,308 shares and reducing direct ownership by 18.89% over this period, with trade sizes increasing as capacity declined. Were any indirect or derivative positions involved or impacted?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in this filing; all shares sold were from direct ownership in common stock.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in this filing; all shares sold were from direct ownership in common stock. Does Zhang maintain a material ownership position after this sale?

Yes, Zhang continues to directly own 27,079 shares of common stock, representing ongoing alignment with the company and retaining the ability to participate in future upside.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 17, 2026) $46.70 Revenue (TTM) $862.2 million Net income (TTM) $192.15 million 1-year price change 151.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 27, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Manufactures and sells photomask products used in the production of integrated circuits and flat panel displays, serving global markets including the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of photomasks, which are essential consumables in semiconductor and display fabrication processes.

Main customers include semiconductor and flat panel display manufacturers, designers, foundries, and other high-performance electronics producers.

Photronics, Inc. operates as a critical supplier to the semiconductor and display industries, leveraging specialized manufacturing capabilities to produce high-precision photomasks. The company’s global footprint and established relationships with leading electronics manufacturers support its position as a key enabler of advanced technology production.

What this transaction means for investors

Zhang has been Photronics’ Controller since 2024. This January, she was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. The stock sale she reported recently looks like a new executive supplementing their income, rather than an insider fleeing a sinking ship.

Photronics is a market leader when it comes to photomasks, the plates used to produce integrated circuits and flat panel displays. In March, it became the first company to install a next-generation mask writer that could strengthen its edge in the market for AMOLED photomasks.

In its fiscal first quarter that ended Feb. 1, 2026, Photronics reported revenue that rose 6.1% year over year to $225.1 million. Adjusted earnings rose 17% year over year to $0.61 per share.

Looking ahead, Photronics expects revenue to decline slightly. Fiscal second-quarter sales are expected to land in a range between $212 million and $220 million.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.