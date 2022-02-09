Photronics (PLAB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB) closed at $18.71, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 1.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Photronics is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.65 million, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.

PLAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $753 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.07% and +13.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Photronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.