Photronics (PLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed at $23.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 31.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 127.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $210 million, up 23.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $818.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +113.48% and +23.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Photronics has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

