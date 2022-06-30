Photronics (PLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB) closed at $19.48, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Photronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Photronics is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 127.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $210 million, up 23.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $818.65 million, which would represent changes of +113.48% and +23.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.5.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

