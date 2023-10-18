Photronics (PLAB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Photronics (PLAB) ending at $20.26, denoting a -1.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Photronics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, down 11.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Photronics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Photronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.76.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, placing it within the bottom 3% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.