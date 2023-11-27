Photronics (PLAB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB) closed at $21.59, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had gained 14.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Photronics in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 11.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Photronics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Photronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.03.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.