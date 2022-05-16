Markets
Photronics Names President Frank Lee To The Additional Role Of CEO

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) announced Monday that Dr. Frank Lee, who was named President on March 14, 2022, has been named Chief Executive Officer and will join the company's Board of Directors. Interim CEO Constantine Macricostas will now continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Prior to joining Photronics in 2006, Lee was CEO of NSMC. Lee's career includes roles at Fairchild Semiconductor, Intel and Soliconix. He was Vice President of Operations of Texas Instruments-Acer in Taiwan and held leadership positions with TSMC-Acer in Taiwan, and UMC in Taiwan.

The company also announced that Adam Lewis is joining its Board of Directors as an independent director. Adam has over 20 years of experience in financial advisory to technology companies with a focus on digital infrastructure and cyber security.

