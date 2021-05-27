Photronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLAB) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 26.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Photronics could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:PLAB Price Based on Past Earnings May 27th 2021 free report on Photronics

Photronics' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 6.4%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 31% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 67% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Photronics' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Photronics' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Photronics maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Photronics that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Photronics' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

