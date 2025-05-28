Photronics, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Announces Leadership Transition

Photronics reports Q2 2025 results, announces CEO transition, and expects revenue guidance of $200-$208 million for Q3.
Photronics, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting revenues of $211 million, a 3% decline year-over-year, alongside a net income of $8.9 million. The company also revealed that Dr. Frank Lee plans to retire within the next two years; he has stepped down as CEO but will remain focused on the Asia operations and continue as Chairman of the PDMC subsidiary. George Macricostas steps in as the new CEO while maintaining his role as Chairman of the Board. The quarter saw strong performance in Asia, leading to a $72 million stock repurchase as a sign of confidence in the company's long-term strategy. Guidance for the third quarter anticipates revenue between $200 million and $208 million.
Potential Positives
- Dr. Frank Lee's transition plan and continued involvement with the company demonstrate a structured leadership succession strategy, which can help to maintain stability during the leadership change.
- The company aggressively returned cash to shareholders through a $72 million stock repurchase, signaling confidence in its long-term business model.
- Despite a slight decline in revenue, the company reported a strong gross margin of 36.9%, indicating effective cost control and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.
- GAAP net income attributable to shareholders dropped significantly from $36.3 million in Q2 2024 to $8.9 million in Q2 2025, highlighting a decline in profitability.
- Non-GAAP net income also decreased from $28.7 million in Q2 2024 to $24.3 million in Q2 2025, suggesting that operational performance may be struggling even when excluding certain items.
$PLAB Insider Trading Activity
$PLAB insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KANG JYH LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 122,500 shares for an estimated $2,909,437.
- CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 73,000 shares for an estimated $1,781,393.
- WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 54,548 shares for an estimated $1,149,557.
- HAN KYUNG PARK (SVP & GM of FPD Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,750 shares for an estimated $818,100.
- MITCHELL G TYSON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $501,200
- ADAM M LEWIS sold 19,750 shares for an estimated $476,172
$PLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $PLAB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,385,370 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,760,281
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 638,402 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,253,225
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 547,831 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,372,971
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 393,928 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,177,945
- NORGES BANK added 291,400 shares (+745.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,865,384
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 224,645 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,292,636
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 223,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,637,784
Full Release
BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Photronics, Inc.
(NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended May 4, 2025 and also announced that Dr. Frank Lee has informed Photronics of his plans to retire in the next year or two. In order to prepare for this transition, effective immediately, Dr. Lee has stepped down from his role as CEO of Photronics, but will continue to focus on the company’s Asia operations and will remain Chairman and President of Photronics’ PDMC subsidiary in Taiwan, while also remaining on the Photronics Board of Directors. Mr. George Macricostas will immediately assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Photronics, Inc. while remaining Chairman of the Board.
“I would like to thank Frank for leading Photronics over the past three years as CEO,” said Mr. Macricostas. “For nearly twenty years he led and grew Photronics business in Asia including years of strong execution driving significant, profitable revenue growth. I look forward to working with Frank as he continues to manage the Asia operations until his retirement.”
Commenting on the second-quarter performance, Dr. Lee said, “Our business in Asia continued to perform at a strong level and I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish. Node migration remains a positive driver of our IC business at both the high end and the higher end of mainstream. Strategically, we took an aggressive approach to return cash to our shareholders during the quarter, repurchasing $72 million of our stock as an endorsement of our long-term business model.”
Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Revenue was $211.0 million, down 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.
GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $36.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with $28.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.
IC revenue was $155.9 million, down 3% year-over-year and up 1% sequentially.
FPD revenue was $55.1 million, down 2% from the same quarter last year and 5% sequentially.
Cash generated from operating activities was $31.5 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $60.5 million, and cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases was $72.1 million.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter was $558.4 million.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $200 million and $208 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.35 and $0.41 per diluted share.
Webcast
A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 28, 2025. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the
Events and Presentations
link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click
here
. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.
About Photronics
Photronics
is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD)
photomasks.
High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 55 years. The company operates 11 strategically located
manufacturing facilities
in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at
www.photronics.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 4,
February 2,
April 28,
May 4,
April 28,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
210,992
$
212,138
$
217,000
$
423,130
$
433,334
Cost of goods sold
133,086
136,603
137,749
269,689
274,828
Gross Profit
77,906
75,535
79,251
153,441
158,506
Gross margin %
36.9
%
35.6
%
36.5
%
36.3
%
36.6
%
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
18,099
19,101
18,996
37,201
37,317
Research and development
4,090
4,257
4,292
8,346
7,736
Total Operating Expenses
22,189
23,358
23,288
45,547
45,053
Other operating gain
-
-
89
-
89
Operating Income
55,717
52,177
56,052
107,894
113,542
Operating Margin
26.4
%
24.6
%
25.8
%
25.5
%
26.2
%
Non-operating (loss) income, net
(25,786
)
24,981
20,534
(805
)
16,786
Income Before Income Tax Provision
29,931
77,158
76,586
107,089
130,328
Income tax provision
5,714
18,901
20,214
24,615
34,874
Net Income
24,217
58,257
56,372
82,474
95,454
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,356
15,406
20,121
30,762
33,023
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
8,861
$
42,851
$
36,251
$
51,712
$
62,431
Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders:
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.69
$
0.59
$
0.84
$
1.01
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.68
$
0.58
$
0.84
$
1.00
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
60,793
62,093
61,771
61,443
61,613
Diluted
60,974
62,661
62,409
61,817
62,346
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
May 4,
October 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
530,708
$
598,485
Short-term investments
27,699
42,184
Accounts receivable
195,977
200,830
Inventories
61,201
56,527
Other current assets
40,221
33,036
Total current assets
855,806
931,062
Property, plant and equipment, net
807,558
745,257
Other assets
39,668
35,740
Total assets
$
1,703,032
$
1,712,059
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
11
$
17,972
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
166,772
165,839
Total current liabilities
166,783
183,811
Long-term debt
19
25
Other liabilities
39,461
47,464
Equity:
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
1,100,920
1,120,864
Noncontrolling interests
395,849
359,895
Total equity
1,496,769
1,480,759
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,703,032
$
1,712,059
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
May 4,
April 28,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
82,474
$
95,454
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
40,386
41,487
Share-based compensation
6,710
6,499
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
(19,651
)
(25,446
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
109,919
117,994
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(95,749
)
(63,311
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(27,689
)
(66,040
)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
41,482
13,234
Government incentives
1,166
1,419
Other
(57
)
(6
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(80,847
)
(114,704
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of debt
(17,966
)
(2,844
)
Common stock repurchases
(76,682
)
-
Proceeds from share-based arrangements
1,583
1,055
Net settlements of restricted stock awards
(2,007
)
(2,938
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(95,072
)
(4,727
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,697
)
(3,839
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(67,697
)
(5,276
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
601,243
501,867
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
533,546
$
496,591
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to Non-GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended
May 4,
February 2,
April 28,
2025
2025
2024
GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
8,861
$
42,851
$
36,251
FX (gain) loss
31,111
(18,443
)
(14,766
)
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss
(8,337
)
5,152
3,743
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above
(7,376
)
2,823
3,489
Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
24,259
$
32,383
$
28,717
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted
60,974
62,661
62,409
GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
0.15
$
0.68
$
0.58
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above
0.25
(0.16
)
(0.12
)
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
0.40
$
0.52
$
0.46
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com
