Photronics, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Announces Leadership Transition

Photronics reports Q2 2025 results, announces CEO transition, and expects revenue guidance of $200-$208 million for Q3.

Photronics, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting revenues of $211 million, a 3% decline year-over-year, alongside a net income of $8.9 million. The company also revealed that Dr. Frank Lee plans to retire within the next two years; he has stepped down as CEO but will remain focused on the Asia operations and continue as Chairman of the PDMC subsidiary. George Macricostas steps in as the new CEO while maintaining his role as Chairman of the Board. The quarter saw strong performance in Asia, leading to a $72 million stock repurchase as a sign of confidence in the company's long-term strategy. Guidance for the third quarter anticipates revenue between $200 million and $208 million.

Potential Positives

Dr. Frank Lee's transition plan and continued involvement with the company demonstrate a structured leadership succession strategy, which can help to maintain stability during the leadership change.

The company aggressively returned cash to shareholders through a $72 million stock repurchase, signaling confidence in its long-term business model.

Despite a slight decline in revenue, the company reported a strong gross margin of 36.9%, indicating effective cost control and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders dropped significantly from $36.3 million in Q2 2024 to $8.9 million in Q2 2025, highlighting a decline in profitability.

Non-GAAP net income also decreased from $28.7 million in Q2 2024 to $24.3 million in Q2 2025, suggesting that operational performance may be struggling even when excluding certain items.

FAQ

What is Photronics' recent financial performance?

Photronics reported Q2 revenue of $211 million, a 3% decrease year-over-year, with a net income of $8.9 million.

Who is the new CEO of Photronics?

Mr. George Macricostas has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Frank Lee.

What are the expectations for Photronics' Q3 revenue?

Photronics expects Q3 revenue to be between $200 million and $208 million.

What is the non-GAAP net income for Q2 2025?

The non-GAAP net income for Q2 2025 is $24.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share.

How much cash was returned to shareholders in Q2 2025?

Photronics returned $72 million to shareholders through stock repurchases in Q2 2025.

Full Release



BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Photronics, Inc.



(NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended May 4, 2025 and also announced that Dr. Frank Lee has informed Photronics of his plans to retire in the next year or two. In order to prepare for this transition, effective immediately, Dr. Lee has stepped down from his role as CEO of Photronics, but will continue to focus on the company’s Asia operations and will remain Chairman and President of Photronics’ PDMC subsidiary in Taiwan, while also remaining on the Photronics Board of Directors. Mr. George Macricostas will immediately assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Photronics, Inc. while remaining Chairman of the Board.





“I would like to thank Frank for leading Photronics over the past three years as CEO,” said Mr. Macricostas. “For nearly twenty years he led and grew Photronics business in Asia including years of strong execution driving significant, profitable revenue growth. I look forward to working with Frank as he continues to manage the Asia operations until his retirement.”





Commenting on the second-quarter performance, Dr. Lee said, “Our business in Asia continued to perform at a strong level and I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish. Node migration remains a positive driver of our IC business at both the high end and the higher end of mainstream. Strategically, we took an aggressive approach to return cash to our shareholders during the quarter, repurchasing $72 million of our stock as an endorsement of our long-term business model.”







Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results









Revenue was $211.0 million, down 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.



Revenue was $211.0 million, down 3% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.



GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $36.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.



GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $8.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $36.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.



Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with $28.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.



Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with $28.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.



IC revenue was $155.9 million, down 3% year-over-year and up 1% sequentially.



IC revenue was $155.9 million, down 3% year-over-year and up 1% sequentially.



FPD revenue was $55.1 million, down 2% from the same quarter last year and 5% sequentially.



FPD revenue was $55.1 million, down 2% from the same quarter last year and 5% sequentially.



Cash generated from operating activities was $31.5 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $60.5 million, and cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases was $72.1 million.



Cash generated from operating activities was $31.5 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $60.5 million, and cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases was $72.1 million.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter was $558.4 million.













Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance







For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $200 million and $208 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.35 and $0.41 per diluted share.







Webcast







A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 28, 2025.



Events and Presentations



Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click



here



. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.







About Photronics









Photronics



is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD)



photomasks.



High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 55 years. The company operates 11 strategically located



manufacturing facilities



in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at



www.photronics.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.













PHOTRONICS, INC.





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





























May 4,













February 2,













April 28,













May 4,













April 28,

































2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024







































































Revenue

















$





210,992













$





212,138













$





217,000













$





423,130













$





433,334





































































Cost of goods sold

















133,086

















136,603

















137,749

















269,689

















274,828





































































Gross Profit





















77,906

















75,535

















79,251

















153,441

















158,506















Gross margin %





















36.9





%





















35.6





%





















36.5





%





















36.3





%





















36.6





%







































































Operating Expenses:













































































































Selling, general and administrative









18,099

















19,101

















18,996

















37,201

















37,317





































































Research and development













4,090

















4,257

















4,292

















8,346

















7,736





































































Total Operating Expenses













22,189

















23,358

















23,288

















45,547

















45,053





































































Other operating gain

















-

















-

















89

















-

















89





































































Operating Income

















55,717

















52,177

















56,052

















107,894

















113,542















Operating Margin





















26.4





%





















24.6





%





















25.8





%





















25.5





%





















26.2





%







































































Non-operating (loss) income, net









(25,786





)













24,981

















20,534

















(805





)













16,786





































































Income Before Income Tax Provision









29,931

















77,158

















76,586

















107,089

















130,328





































































Income tax provision

















5,714

















18,901

















20,214

















24,615

















34,874





































































Net Income





















24,217

















58,257

















56,372

















82,474

















95,454





































































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









15,356

















15,406

















20,121

















30,762

















33,023





































































Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders





$





8,861













$





42,851













$





36,251













$





51,712













$





62,431





































































Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders:

































































































Basic

















$





0.15













$





0.69













$





0.59













$





0.84













$





1.01













































































































Diluted

















$





0.15













$





0.68













$





0.58













$





0.84













$





1.00





































































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





































































































Basic





















60,793

















62,093

















61,771

















61,443

















61,613













































































































Diluted





















60,974

















62,661

















62,409

















61,817

















62,346





























































































































PHOTRONICS, INC.

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)









(Unaudited)







































































May 4,













October 31,

































2025













2024























































Assets













































































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





530,708









$





598,485













Short-term investments













27,699













42,184













Accounts receivable













195,977













200,830













Inventories

















61,201













56,527













Other current assets













40,221













33,036

















































Total current assets













855,806













931,062

















































Property, plant and equipment, net









807,558













745,257













Other assets

















39,668













35,740

















































Total assets













$





1,703,032









$





1,712,059





























































































































Liabilities and Equity





































































Current liabilities:

































Current portion of long-term debt





$





11









$





17,972













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









166,772













165,839

















































Total current liabilities













166,783













183,811

















































Long-term debt

















19













25













Other liabilities

















39,461













47,464

















































Equity:





































Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity









1,100,920













1,120,864













Noncontrolling interests













395,849













359,895













Total equity

















1,496,769













1,480,759

















































Total liabilities and equity









$





1,703,032









$





1,712,059

































































PHOTRONICS, INC.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)









(Unaudited)







































































































Six Months Ended

































May 4,













April 28,





































2025





















2024



















































Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income

















$





82,474













$





95,454













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





















provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













40,386

















41,487













Share-based compensation













6,710

















6,499













Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other









(19,651





)













(25,446





)













































Net cash provided by operating activities













109,919

















117,994

















































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(95,749





)













(63,311





)









Purchases of short-term investments













(27,689





)













(66,040





)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









41,482

















13,234













Government incentives

















1,166

















1,419













Other

























(57





)













(6





)













































Net cash used in investing activities













(80,847





)













(114,704





)













































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Repayments of debt

















(17,966





)













(2,844





)









Common stock repurchases













(76,682





)













-













Proceeds from share-based arrangements









1,583

















1,055













Net settlements of restricted stock awards









(2,007





)













(2,938





)













































Net cash used in financing activities













(95,072





)













(4,727





)













































Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(1,697





)













(3,839





)













































Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(67,697





)













(5,276





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period









601,243

















501,867

















































Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period





$





533,546













$





496,591





































































































PHOTRONICS, INC.

















Reconciliation of GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to Non-GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders













(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)











































Three Months ended

















May 4,













February 2,













April 28,





















2025





















2025





















2024







































































GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders





$





8,861













$





42,851













$





36,251













FX (gain) loss









31,111

















(18,443





)













(14,766





)









Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss









(8,337





)













5,152

















3,743













Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above









(7,376





)













2,823

















3,489















Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders









$









24,259

















$









32,383

















$









28,717













































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted













60,974





















62,661





















62,409







































































GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders





$





0.15













$





0.68













$





0.58













Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above









0.25

















(0.16





)













(0.12





)











Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders









$









0.40

















$









0.52

















$









0.46













































For Further Information:







Ted Moreau





VP, Investor Relations





469.395.8175







tmoreau@photronics.com





