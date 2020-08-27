Photronics Guides Q4 EPS, Revenues Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, below analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.12 to $0.19 per share, on revenue between $148 million and $158 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share, on revenues of $159.77 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

