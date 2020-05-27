Photronics Guides Q3 EPS, Revenues In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the third quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.11 to $0.17 per share, on revenue between $145 million and $155 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share, on revenues of $154.27 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We remain focused on compelling long-term growth opportunities and are committed to investing to expand market share and maintain technology leadership, primarily in mobile display applications, which we anticipate will continue to grow," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.