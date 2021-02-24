Photronics Guides Q2 EPS, Revenues In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the second quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.14 to $0.20 per share, on revenue between $153 million and $162 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share, on revenues of $160.00 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Our financial position remains strong and we anticipate completing the next phase of our FPD investment in the second half of fiscal 2021. We expect to grow 2021 revenue by high single-digit percent with an increase in operating profit similar to the 23% increase achieved in 2020," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer.

