Photronics Guides Q2 EPS, Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the second quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.11 to $0.17 per share, on revenue between $145 million and $155 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share, on revenues of $151.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Despite potential short-term impact that may result from the coronavirus, we are optimistic that our long-term goals for 2020 are still on track. We continue to develop investment plans to drive further profitable growth across our operations," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer.

