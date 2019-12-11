Photronics Guides Q1 EPS, Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, above analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.13 to $0.18 per share, on revenue between $146 million and $154 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share, on revenues of $143.07 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.