PHOTRONICS Earnings Results: $PLAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 26, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

PHOTRONICS ($PLAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $212,140,000, missing estimates of $214,200,000 by $-2,060,000.

PHOTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

PHOTRONICS insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KANG JYH LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 92,500 shares for an estimated $2,268,437.
  • CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 63,000 shares for an estimated $1,565,523.
  • HAN KYUNG PARK (SVP & GM of FPD Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,750 shares for an estimated $818,100.
  • MITCHELL G TYSON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $501,200
  • WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $481,400.
  • ADAM M LEWIS sold 19,750 shares for an estimated $476,172

PHOTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of PHOTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,314,906 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,979,185
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 382,720 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,016,883
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 331,604 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,812,590
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 319,764 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,533,639
  • LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 300,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,431,194
  • NORGES BANK added 291,400 shares (+745.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,865,384
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 278,577 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,563,274

