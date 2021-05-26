Markets
PLAB

Photronics Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenue Beats

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Wednesday reported second quarter earnings of $10.53 million or $0.17 per share, higher than $6.28 million, or $0.10 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 12 percent year-over-year to $159.76 million from $142.77 million last year, helped by growth in integrated circuit (IC) as well as flat panel display (FPD) revenue. The consensus estimate was for $158.27 million.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $162 million to $172 million and earnings to be in the range of $0.19 per share and $0.25 per share.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $168.1 million in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular