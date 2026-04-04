A Photronics Director Sold 10,000 Company Shares. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

Director Mitchell Tyson sold 10,000 shares of Common Stock on April 1, 2026 for a transaction value of ~$423,000 based on a weighted average sale price around $42.31 per share.

This sale represented 23.15% of Tyson's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing his direct position from 43,199 to 33,199 shares.

The transaction exclusively involved direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative security exercises disclosed.

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Mitchell G. Tyson, a member of the Board of Directors at Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $423,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $423,100 Post-transaction shares (direct) 33,199 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.36 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($42.31); post-transaction value based on April 1, 2026 market close ($40.88).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare with Tyson’s historical trading pattern?

The 10,000-share sale matches the median size for Tyson’s sell transactions since July of last year, which have ranged from 5,000 to 20,000 shares, suggesting a consistent disposition cadence as his holdings have decreased.

The 10,000-share sale matches the median size for Tyson’s sell transactions since July of last year, which have ranged from 5,000 to 20,000 shares, suggesting a consistent disposition cadence as his holdings have decreased. What proportion of Tyson’s direct holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 23.15% of Tyson’s direct position at the time, which is above the recent median of 10.37% per transaction observed across five sell trades since July 2025.

The sale accounted for 23.15% of Tyson’s direct position at the time, which is above the recent median of 10.37% per transaction observed across five sell trades since July 2025. Did the transaction involve indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No, the filing indicates the transaction consisted solely of directly-held Common Stock, with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative exercises.

No, the filing indicates the transaction consisted solely of directly-held Common Stock, with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative exercises. What is Tyson’s remaining exposure to Photronics following this sale?

After the transaction, Tyson holds 33,199 shares of Common Stock directly, valued at approximately $1.36 million as of the April 1, 2026 market close.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $862.22 million Net income (TTM) $136.49 million 1-year price change 124.70%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Photronics manufactures and sells photomask products used in the production of integrated circuits and flat panel displays, with revenue primarily generated from semiconductor and display manufacturers.

It operates a business model focused on providing critical photomask technology and services that enable customers to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and display substrates.

The company serves semiconductor foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and flat panel display producers globally, targeting high-performance electronics and technology markets.

Photronics is a leading independent supplier of photomasks, essential for the fabrication of semiconductors and flat panel displays. With a global footprint and a focus on advanced technology, the company leverages its technical expertise to support the evolving needs of major electronics manufacturers. Its ability to deliver high-precision products positions it as a critical partner in the semiconductor supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 1 sale of Photronics stock by Board of Directors member Mitchell Tyson is not necessarily a cause for concern. His disposition makes sense given the stock’s increase in price, yet he still retained over 30,000 directly-held shares, suggesting he is not in a rush to dump his holdings.

Photronics stock hit a 52-week high of $45.40 in February and remains elevated in early April. Shares are up thanks to strong business performance. The company achieved record revenue in its integrated circuits division for the fiscal first quarter ended Feb. 1, propelling total Q1 sales to $225.1 million. This represented a 6% year-over-year increase.

As one of the industry leaders in photomask technology, and with new integrated circuit designs driving demand, the company is well positioned to see further sales growth. That said, its price-to-earnings ratio of 17 is on the high end over the past year, suggesting shares are pricey.

Photronics looks like a solid investment, so shareholders may want to hold on to the stock. But for those interested in buying, wait for the share price to drop before deciding to make a purchase.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.