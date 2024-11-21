News & Insights

Photronics Appoints Christopher Lutzo as New VP

November 21, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

An update from Photronics ( (PLAB) ) is now available.

Photronics, Inc., a global leader in photomask technologies, has appointed Christopher J. Lutzo as Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Lutzo, who joins from Crane Company, brings over 15 years of experience in various legal domains and will oversee Photronics’ legal affairs, supporting its global operations and growth initiatives. This strategic move aims to align legal functions with business goals and enhance risk management, benefitting both the executive team and shareholders.

