Photocure: National Medical Products Administration In China To Review NDA For Hexvix

(RTTNews) - Photocure ASA said its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals announced that the National Medical Products Administration accepted the new drug application for Hexvix in China. Hexvix, a pharmaceutical product used in the detection of bladder cancer, was licensed to Asieris by Photocure in January 2021, for the registration and commercialization of Hexvix in mainland China and Taiwan.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada. Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix in the U.S. and Europe.

