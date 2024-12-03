News & Insights

Photocure Board Member Acquires Shares, Boosting Confidence

December 03, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Photocure ASA (PHCUF) has released an update.

Board member Ghizlane Tagmouti of Photocure ASA has recently acquired 20,218 shares at an average price of NOK 50.186, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Photocure, known as The Bladder Cancer Company, is renowned for its innovative technology that enhances cancer detection, contributing to improved patient outcomes globally.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
