Photocure Begins Sale Of Cysview In Canada

(RTTNews) - Photocure ASA (PHCUF.PK), a Norwegian specialty pharma company, said on Monday that it has started sales, marketing, and distribution operations of Cysview in Canada. Cysview is an optical imaging agent indicated for use in the cystoscopic detection of carcinoma of the bladder. "The reacquisition of marketing and distribution rights enables Photocure's direct management of the Cysview brand in Canada and consolidates the territory into Photocure's existing U.S. business to form its North America sales segment. Following the Marketing Authorization transfer expected this month, Photocure assumes all rights and obligations related to Cysview in Canada," Norwegian company said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to integrate the Canadian territory into our U.S. business to form Photocure's North America commercial segment, expanding the direct market opportunity for Cysview in number of procedures by approximately 10 percent," commented Photocure's CEO Daniel Schneider.

The move follows the deal inked last year, in which Photocure had reached an agreement with BioSyent Pharma Inc., to reacquire the marketing and distribution rights to Cysview in Canada, with effect from January 1.

