Photocure ASA Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Photocure ASA (PHCUF) has released an update.

Photocure ASA reported a 12% increase in Hexvix/Cysview revenues to NOK 120.1 million in Q3 2024, with a positive EBITDA of NOK 5.0 million. The company anticipates further growth driven by strategic partnerships and initiatives, positioning itself well for future value delivery to shareholders. The North American and European markets contributed positively, supporting Photocure’s financial guidance of 6% to 9% revenue growth for 2024.

