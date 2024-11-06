Photocure ASA to Announce Q3 Financial Results

Photocure ASA (PHCUF) has released an update.

Photocure ASA is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, with a live webcast presentation led by CEO Dan Schneider and CFO Erik Dahl. The company, known for its innovative technology in bladder cancer treatment, will provide insights into its financial performance, engaging investors and stakeholders. This event offers an opportunity for interested parties to submit questions and gain a deeper understanding of Photocure’s market position and future prospects.

