Photocure : Asieris' NDA For Cevira Accepted By NMPA For Regulatory Review In China

May 12, 2024 — 09:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Photocure ASA said its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals communicated that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted its new drug application or NDA for the regulatory review of Cevira (APL-1702, Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride Ointment Photodynamic Therapy System) for potential marketing authorization in China.

Cevira (APL-1702) is a photodynamic drug-device combination product in development for the non-surgical treatment of high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL), licensed to Asieris by Photocure.

