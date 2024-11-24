News & Insights

PhosCo Ltd Suspends Shares Ahead of Key Announcement

November 24, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has voluntarily suspended its shares from trading on the ASX, pending an announcement about an exploration permit related to its plans for developing Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin. This strategic move aims to ensure compliance with disclosure obligations before the expected announcement. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact PhosCo’s market position.

