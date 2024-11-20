PhosCo Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Strategic Announcement

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.
PhosCo Ltd (ASX: PHO) has requested a trading halt on its shares pending a significant announcement regarding an exploration permit in Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin. This move is part of PhosCo’s strategic plans to expand its phosphate operations, and the halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 25, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for developments that could impact PhosCo’s market position and stock performance.
