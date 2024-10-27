News & Insights

PhosCo Ltd Embraces Digital for Upcoming AGM

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2024, in Melbourne. The company is shifting towards digital communication, offering electronic access to meeting materials and annual reports through their website and ASX Market page. Shareholders are encouraged to update their preferences to continue receiving company communications in their preferred format.

