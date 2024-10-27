News & Insights

PhosCo Ltd Announces New Share Issue to Boost Capital

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has announced a proposed issue of over 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to take place on December 2, 2024. This move is likely to attract attention from investors tracking opportunities in the market, as the new securities aim to enhance the company’s financial standing. Keep an eye on PhosCo’s stock as this development unfolds.

