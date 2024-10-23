PhosCo Ltd Advances in Tunisian Phosphate Projects

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd is making strides in Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin, with a new exploration permit for the Gassaat project and a community agreement that allows for 10% local participation. The company is well-funded, having secured A$0.9 million to support its ambitious plans, and continues to strengthen its leadership team with strategic appointments. With key approvals pending, PhosCo is poised to become a significant player in the phosphate industry, potentially transforming the region into a major fertilizer hub.

