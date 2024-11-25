PhosCo Advances in Tunisian Phosphate Development

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by securing the approval of the Gassaat Phosphate Exploration Permit in Tunisia, advancing its role in the development of the Northern Phosphate Basin. Additionally, PhosCo has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with the Tunisian government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to explore regional phosphate opportunities and enhance local communities. These developments position PhosCo as a key player in the region’s phosphate industry while promoting sustainable growth.

