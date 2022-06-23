Phoenix Motor Continues Rally; Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of EV maker Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) are continuing the rally on the second day today with more than 35% rise to $7.96.

The company started trading on the Nasdaq recently on June 8 at an opening price of $6.50.

Wednesday, financial services company ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) said it had participated in the IPO.

"We routinely work with entrepreneurs and up-and-coming companies with compelling technologies. We believe that Phoenix Motor brings a unique value proposition to ATIF and its shareholders," commented Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.