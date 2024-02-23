Phoenix Mills (NSEI:PHOENIXLTD) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 2,513.54

The average one-year price target for Phoenix Mills (NSEI:PHOENIXLTD) has been revised to 2,513.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of 2,231.31 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,563.48 to a high of 3,103.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.96% from the latest reported closing price of 2,730.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix Mills. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHOENIXLTD is 0.64%, an increase of 27.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 8,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,277K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHOENIXLTD by 50.83% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,236K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHOENIXLTD by 42.16% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 902K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHOENIXLTD by 30.25% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 640K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHOENIXLTD by 16.00% over the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 572K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHOENIXLTD by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.