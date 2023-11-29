Phoenix Mills (NSE:PHOENIXLTD) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 2,126.45

The average one-year price target for Phoenix Mills (NSE:PHOENIXLTD) has been revised to 2,126.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of 1,912.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,563.48 to a high of 2,598.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2,271.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix Mills. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHOENIXLTD is 0.56%, an increase of 55.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 8,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 974K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 898K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 652K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 642K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

