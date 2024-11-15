News & Insights

Phoenix Media Investment Renews Lease Agreement for 2025

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) (HK:2008) has released an update.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited has renewed its lease agreement for properties in Phoenix Centre, extending leases for 2025 with Phoenix Oriental. This transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong listing rules, subject to reporting and announcement requirements. The agreement allows for leasing office spaces and event venues, with rents determined by market prices and negotiation.

