Phoenix Holdings Now Owns 11.45% of Brainsway (BWAY)

Fintel reports that Phoenix Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.77MM shares of Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY). This represents 11.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 2.94MM shares and 17.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5,113.15% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brainsway is $-87.98. The forecasts range from a low of $-87.12 to a high of $-90.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 5,113.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76.

The projected annual revenue for Brainsway is $102MM, an increase of 276.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brainsway. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWAY is 0.06%, a decrease of 41.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.10% to 5,388K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,602K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,021K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 23.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 70.34% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 900K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 487K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 28.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 345K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 165.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 73.47% over the last quarter.

