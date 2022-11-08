Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Large Position in RDWR / Radware

Fintel reports that Phoenix Holdings Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,547,349 shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 5.63% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Senvest Management, LLC holds 3,723,698 shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693,698 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,135,371 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632,140 shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 2,704,856 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861,352 shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 42.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,061,839 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068,839 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDWR by 31.85% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radware Ltd.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Radware Ltd. is 0.1822%, an increase of 2.6390%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 39,675,511 shares.

