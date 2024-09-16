Phoenix H1 Loss Widens, Sees Higher Adj. Operating Profit In FY26; Discontinues SunLife Sale Process

(RTTNews) - Phoenix Group Holdings Plc (PHNX.L), an insurance company, reported Monday that its first-half IFRS loss after tax was 646 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 245 million pounds.

The results primarily reflected 698 million pounds of adverse economic variances from higher interest rates and global equities.

IFRS adjusted operating profit increased 15 percent to 360 million pounds from 313 million pounds a year ago, driven by profitable growth in both Pensions and Savings and Retirement Solutions.

Operating Cash Generation of 647 million pounds increased 19 percent year-over-year, driven by increased surplus from growing business and strong delivery of recurring management actions.

Total cash generation was 950 million pounds, up from 898 million pounds last year.

The company reported 250 million pounds of debt repayment in the period, in line with its intention to repay at least 500 million pounds by the end of 2026.

Further, the Board has declared a 2024 Interim dividend of 26.65 pence per share, a 2.5 percent increase from last year.

Looking ahead, Phoenix Group CEO Andy Briggs said, "I am confident that as we continue to execute on our strategy we are building a growing business that is on track to deliver our financial targets and create shareholder value."

The company said it is on track to deliver financial targets which support its progressive and sustainable dividend.

Phoenix sees 900 million pounds of IFRS adjusted operating profit in 2026, and 250 million pounds of annual run-rate cost savings by the end of 2026.

Operating Cash Generation target is 1.4 billion pounds in 2026.

The company said it is confident of delivering total cash generation at the top-end of its 1.4 billion pounds to 1.5 billion pounds target range in 2024. Total cash generation 3-year target is 4.4 billion pounds across 2024-26.

Phoenix further said it has discontinued the SunLife sale process due to the current uncertainty in the protection market, and will focus on enhancing the value it generates within the Group.

SunLife is a provider of financial protection products direct to the over 50s market in the UK.

