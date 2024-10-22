News & Insights

Stocks

Phoenix Group’s Chief Risk Officer Exercises Share Options

October 22, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced that Brid Meaney, its Chief Risk Officer, exercised nil-cost options to acquire 22,601 ordinary shares under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. Following this, 10,708 shares were sold to cover tax obligations, leaving Meaney with 11,893 shares. The transaction took place at a sale price of 534.04 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:PHNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.