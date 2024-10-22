Phoenix Group’s Chief Risk Officer Exercises Share Options

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced that Brid Meaney, its Chief Risk Officer, exercised nil-cost options to acquire 22,601 ordinary shares under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. Following this, 10,708 shares were sold to cover tax obligations, leaving Meaney with 11,893 shares. The transaction took place at a sale price of 534.04 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange.

