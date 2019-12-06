Phoenix Group to buy British insurance unit of Swiss Re

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc said on Friday it would buy the British insurance unit of Swiss Re AG for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.11 billion).

Phoenix Group, Europe's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said the acquisition of ReAssure is expected to bring in additional cash flows of about 7 billion pounds over time.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

