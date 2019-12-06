Phoenix Group to buy British insurance unit of Swiss Re

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings Plc PHNX.L said on Friday it would buy the British insurance unit of Swiss Re AG SRENH.S for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.11 billion).

Phoenix Group, Europe's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said the acquisition of ReAssure is expected to bring in additional cash flows of about 7 billion pounds over time.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

