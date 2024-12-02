Phoenix Group Holdings Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has an issued share capital of 1,001,610,264 ordinary shares, each with a voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their notification requirements under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

