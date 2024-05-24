Phoenix Group Executives Invest in Company Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC has announced that its Trustees purchased ordinary shares at 505.533 pence each as part of the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the Share Incentive Plan. This transaction involved key managerial personnel, with varying numbers of shares awarded to each. The purchase took place on May 22, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange, signaling ongoing investment by management in the company’s growth.

