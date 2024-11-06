Phoenix Group Empowers Employees with Share Incentive Plan

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.
Phoenix Group Holdings has announced a recent share purchase under its Share Incentive Plan, allowing employees to buy shares with a company match policy. The plan saw key executives like Andrew Briggs and Michael Eakins acquiring shares at a price of 498.261 pence each. This initiative aims to align the interests of employees with shareholders, potentially boosting employee engagement and company performance.
