Phoenix Group Empowers Employees with Share Incentive Plan

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced a recent share purchase under its Share Incentive Plan, allowing employees to buy shares with a company match policy. The plan saw key executives like Andrew Briggs and Michael Eakins acquiring shares at a price of 498.261 pence each. This initiative aims to align the interests of employees with shareholders, potentially boosting employee engagement and company performance.

