Phoenix Group buys Standard Life brand from Standard Life Aberdeen

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group PHNX.L is to take on the Standard Life brand from Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L as the pair simplify their partnership arrangement.

Phoenix Group brought Standard Life Aberdeen's European and UK insurance businesses in 2018, a deal which created a complicated network of products and businesses at both companies which shared the Standard Life brand.

Now the two companies have agreed that Phoenix Group will buy the Standard Life brand, while Standard Life Aberdeen will buy some savings products under the Wrap brand from Phoenix. Standard Life Aberdeen said it would have a wider review of its branding this year following the brand sale.

The two companies have also extended their asset management partnership for 10 years, under which Standard Life Aberdeen currently manages around 147 billion pounds ($206.95 billion) of Phoenix Group assets.

($1 = 0.7103 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

